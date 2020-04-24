Orangeburg County School District board lists qualities for leader; superintendent should motivate, collaborate

Orangeburg County School District trustees approved a leadership profile for the next superintendent at Tuesday’s virtual meeting, kicking off the search for a new leader.
Representatives of BWP and Associates presented the profile after conducting an extensive online survey as well as 15 focus groups to determine the characteristics that stakeholders want in a superintendent.
“They’re going to have to climb tall buildings. You’re asking a lot of these people, but that’s what you should do,” said Dr. Kevin Castner of BWP.
Those participating in the survey and the focus groups listed similar characteristics they were looking for in a leader, as well as strengths and issues within the district.
Strengths include teachers and staff, a supportive community, educational opportunities and programs and a location between Columbia and Charleston that allows for potential future growth.
Also, consolidation has created greater opportunities for student learning, the school board works well together and there is diversity in the district.
Issues facing the district include aging facilities, funding, attracting and retaining teachers, technology access, equity of opportunity and development of a seamless curriculum.
Castner said the district is looking for a visionary, innovative leader who can articulate a vision. The superintendent should have experience in a rural community.
Also, communication is important, as well as being a skilled listener.
“You’re not looking for a top-down, ‘my way or the highway’ leader,” Castner said. “That isn’t what we heard … (you want) a collaborator who encourages transparency.”
The district wants a visible, approachable, humble servant-leader, he said.
“You want someone who doesn’t think they’re the only bright light in the room,” Castner said.
It’s about respect and bringing every segment of the community together, he said.
Management skills are also important, he said. The district wants a leader who’s demonstrated fiscal expertise, who can motivate and manage and delegate appropriately but maintain accountability.
“You’ve got to make decisions in the best interests of children, not just adults,” he said. “And that’s a skill.”
The superintendent must also make decisions that are the best for each school, Castner said.
“It’s not the wild west. You’ve got to have agreement,” he said.
The last area covered was personal qualities and leadership attributes.
The district is seeking a “leader with a desire to serve as the unifying force in a diverse, rural community, and the ability to inspire others, leading by example, integrity, fairness, equity, team building and servant leadership,” he said.
The superintendent search ends May 1, and BWP will present candidates shortly thereafter. The board will have to decide which candidates to interview before deciding on finalists.
There have been 21 candidates from across the country so far, and the board expects more.
“We want a person who’s going to be there for all students,” board Chair Peggy James-Tyler said.
In other business:
• James-Tyler asked all to pray for students who were victims of the recent tornadoes.
• The next virtual meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m.
