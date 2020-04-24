Orangeburg County School District board lists qualities for leader; superintendent should motivate, collaborate

Also, communication is important, as well as being a skilled listener.

“You’re not looking for a top-down, ‘my way or the highway’ leader,” Castner said. “That isn’t what we heard … (you want) a collaborator who encourages transparency.”

The district wants a visible, approachable, humble servant-leader, he said.

“You want someone who doesn’t think they’re the only bright light in the room,” Castner said.

It’s about respect and bringing every segment of the community together, he said.

Management skills are also important, he said. The district wants a leader who’s demonstrated fiscal expertise, who can motivate and manage and delegate appropriately but maintain accountability.

“You’ve got to make decisions in the best interests of children, not just adults,” he said. “And that’s a skill.”

The superintendent must also make decisions that are the best for each school, Castner said.

“It’s not the wild west. You’ve got to have agreement,” he said.

The last area covered was personal qualities and leadership attributes.