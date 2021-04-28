Orangeburg County School District: Audit of senior class credits reveals issue; JROTC problem solved and the ‘students are fine’

The Orangeburg County School District has conducted a complete audit of high school seniors’ transcripts to ensure graduating seniors have all the credits they need to graduate.

The district engaged the services of S.C. Department of Education Transformation Coach Dr. Carol Miner to review the transcripts.

The district conducted the audit to make sure that transcripts and documentation for the students were properly transferred during the district's consolidation process a couple of years ago.

The review of senior transcripts showed that students who participated in the JROTC program did not have the needed half health credit to graduate.

“The PE requirement fulfills the requirement for graduation, but there are also some health standards in there,” Miner said.

Miner noted for students that take PE, the health standards are part of the second half of the class.

“If they take JROTC, they don't get the health standards because the JRTOC teachers are only certified to teach JROTC,” Miner said. The district had to make sure those students would be able to get in the standards before the end of the year.

“Those students are fine,” she said.