Orangeburg County School District asks employees: Will you return? Coronavirus changes recruitment

The Orangeburg County School District will send out letter of intent forms to employees to ensure schools are adequately staffed next year.
Employees will be able note if they plan to remain with the district next year, resign, retire or transfer.
"This will assist us in planning for next year. It is important to know exactly what we need for our program for next year,” Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Ernest Holiday said Tuesday.
The district does not know whether there will be any job fairs due to the pandemic, so it is important that it knows its staffing levels and needs, he said.
Employees will have a chance to fill out their letter of intent forms from Nov. 16-30, Holiday told school trustees during their Tuesday meeting.
The letters of intent will be distributed to employees electronically.
Those employees who are resigning, retiring or transferring need to also submit a letter to the school principal or department head, Holiday said. Those individuals who are resigning or retiring should let the district know as early as possible of their intent.
"The letters of intent are non-binding," Holiday said.
Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said, “It is never too early in this pandemic to try to plan.
“The letters of intent will be an important tool for the district to be able to address critical needs areas.”
The district will have to find new ways to recruit employees, he said.
"We may not be able to go to your traditional job fairs. We now have to develop that blueprint,” he said.
"Our goal is that we retain as many individuals as we can that want to be here, but we understand those individuals have earned the right to retire," Foster said. "We want to make sure that we are able to effectively find ourselves in July without any vacancies or with as little vacancies as possible."
"This is for planning purposes only," Foster continued. "This is no way trying to push anybody out the door. This is allowing us to plan effectively. We never know what next year or the years before us will look like."
