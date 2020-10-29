Orangeburg County School District asks employees: Will you return? Coronavirus changes recruitment

The Orangeburg County School District will send out letter of intent forms to employees to ensure schools are adequately staffed next year.

Employees will be able note if they plan to remain with the district next year, resign, retire or transfer.

"This will assist us in planning for next year. It is important to know exactly what we need for our program for next year,” Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Ernest Holiday said Tuesday.

The district does not know whether there will be any job fairs due to the pandemic, so it is important that it knows its staffing levels and needs, he said.

Employees will have a chance to fill out their letter of intent forms from Nov. 16-30, Holiday told school trustees during their Tuesday meeting.

The letters of intent will be distributed to employees electronically.

Those employees who are resigning, retiring or transferring need to also submit a letter to the school principal or department head, Holiday said. Those individuals who are resigning or retiring should let the district know as early as possible of their intent.

"The letters of intent are non-binding," Holiday said.