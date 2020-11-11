 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County School District announces virtual learning days for holidays
Orangeburg County School District announces virtual learning days for holidays

The Orangeburg County School District will return to an all–virtual learning model in the two days before both the Thanksgiving and winter breaks.

Students, teachers and staff will work 100% virtually at home on Monday, Nov. 23; Tuesday, Nov. 24; Thursday, Dec. 17, and Friday, Dec. 18.

“This will allow time for contact tracing of any positive COVID-19 cases at school or work, ensuring a safer holiday for all families because anyone who had been exposed to coronavirus would be aware of their need to quarantine before the break and any possible holiday gatherings,” the district said in a press release Wednesday.

“While we hope that this will provide peace of mind to many, we also understand that this is a change to the in-person learning schedule for our A-schedule hybrid students on Nov. 23 and 24, as well as our B-schedule hybrid students on Dec. 17, and we do apologize for any inconvenience that these pre-holiday virtual learning days will cause,” the release said.

