Orangeburg County School District: 89 students positive for COVID; 95% of students wearing masks

As the number of students testing positive for COVID-19 rises, Orangeburg County School District is reminding students and employees not to come to school if someone in their home tests positive.

It’s also noting that 95 percent of students and employees are now wearing masks.

“The CDC is continuing to recommend extra safety precautions. We need to continue to follow these and encourage them around the district,” District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said in a release.

“The safety and health of our students and staff is top priority. We need to do what we can in order to limit the risk of exposure and keep our community safe,” he said.

Since the start of the new school year, 89 students have tested positive for the coronavirus. Seventeen students received positive COVID-19 test results the first week back, and an additional 72 cases were reported the second week.

Also, 26 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Anyone who has been in close contact for 15 cumulative minutes with a person who has tested positive is required to quarantine, unless an exemption is requested due to their full vaccination status or because they have received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis within the last 90 days.

