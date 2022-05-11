Orangeburg County School District: $190M plan going to voters; divided board questions plans for Howard

The Orangeburg County School District will ask voters to approve a $190 million school construction and improvement plan on Nov. 8.

After months of discussion and changes to the original plan, a divided board agreed Tuesday to send the plan to voters.

“As a community, we have come together to share and listen to one another,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.

“With minor adjustments, we have truly been able to meet in the middle of the road and maintain the $190 million threshold so that we can improve schools and programs without a tax implication that would place a heavy load on community members,” he said.

The OCSD board of trustees voted 5-4 to approve both the district's revised facilities plan and placing the borrowing plan on the ballot for voters in November.

Voting for the facilities plan and bond referendum were trustees R.L. “Poppy” Brown, Betty Pelzer, Dr. Debora Brunson, Ruby Edwards and Peggy James-Tyler. Voting against were Dr. William O'Quinn, Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens, Idella Carson and Mary Ulmer.

“The school board has passed the baton to the community and the community will have their vote on these improvements,” Foster said.

The bond referendum will provide details of the projects and what will be done at each of the facilities.

The district announced its building plans earlier this year, but went back to the drawing board after hearing from residents at several public meetings.

The plan includes the consolidation of some schools that aren’t being fully used. District officials have said the plan is designed to combat the teacher shortage while improving the educational environments and offerings available to children.

School officials say the spending plan would not require a tax increase since the district’s payments on the new debt will increase as payments for earlier debt declines.

Highlights of the plan include:

• The construction of a new $100 million to $110 million Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School on 95 acres at the corner of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard, located near Interstate 26’s Exit 145. The district is swapping land with the county to obtain the site.

The proposal includes space for 1,600 to 1,800 students and a dedicated front entrance, gymnasium, parking and athletic fields.

If voters approve the plan, the district hopes to have the school finished by the 2024-2025 school year.

• The construction of a new, 900-student elementary school at the existing Holly Hill Elementary School site on Brant Avenue.

The new, $40 million to $45 million Holly Hill school would be built where the football fields and baseball fields are. The existing school would then be demolished.

The new school would serve students currently attending St. James-Gaillard Elementary, Holly Hill Elementary and Vance-Providence Elementary. Those three schools would close.

Elloree Elementary School would remain open and be renovated.

The new elementary school in Holly Hill would be built in time for the 2024-2025 school year under the proposal.

• Adding a middle school wing at Lake Marion’s campus. This 20-classroom addition will hold around 400 to 500 students.

It would open in August 2024 to serve students from Holly Hill-Roberts Middle and Elloree Middle.

• Combining smaller schools and closing the ones that need the most work.

Rivelon Elementary and Edisto Primary School exclusively serve early learners in pre-kindergarten through second grade. The underutilized schools have bordering attendance lines.

The district proposes completing minor renovations at Edisto Primary School and transitioning Rivelon students to EPS.

Roof work and flooring, painting and lighting would have to be done at Edisto Primary School. Edisto Primary has a full wing not being used.

The district hopes to have the school open in the 2023-2024 school year.

• Building an additional 20-classroom wing at Clark Middle and renovating and repurposing Howard Middle for elementary learning.

The additional wing at Clark Middle would hold between 400 and 500 students.

With a proposed addition of 28,312 square feet, Clark’s campus could be home to all middle-level students throughout the central area of the county, including those within Clark’s attendance zone and students previously zoned for Howard.

Howard Middle would serve students from Whittaker, Brookdale and Mellichamp elementary schools.

Whittaker, Brookdale and Mellichamp would close under the plan. The schools are all within four miles of each other.

The work is scheduled to be done in time for the 2025-2026 school year.

Ulmer asked if the renovations at Howard Middle, which was built in 1937, would bring the school up to “state of the art” standards and if they would be good for another 50 years.

Assistant Superintendent for Operations Bob Grant said the school would not be considered state of the art compared to a new school, prompting Ulmer to ask if the district will have to return to the voters and say “Let’s build a school?”

Carson also noted that Howard Middle has served as a high school and asked if the bathroom systems will have to be changed to accommodate smaller children.

She also noted that in the past regulations required bathrooms in each classroom for pre-k and kindergarten students.

Foster said Howard has already received a new roof, a paint job and some new flooring that will help extend its life. He said the building's longevity will depend on the district's maintenance plan.

He also noted that regulations that used to require bathrooms in each classroom for young students now can be met by having a multi-commode and sink restrooms in close proximity to classrooms

O'Quinn also questioned the feasibility of renovating Howard rather than building new.

“We are kind of trying to rebuild an older facility,” he said. “What about the asbestos situation over there? Do we have an asbestos plan for the building?”

Grant said asbestos will be addressed prior to any renovations, noting the school will be vacant for about a year to allow the work to occur.

“The present Orangeburg-Wilkinson does not have asbestos, so if that building were fixed in some fashion and Howard were replaced, then you will not have to worry about the asbestos,” O'Quinn said. “You will not have to worry about refurbishing the whole building.”

• Athletic and fine arts facility improvements would be made across the county, including to fields, scoreboards, baseball/softball dugouts, lighting, sound and seating. Work will be done based on needs at the various facilities.

• Vacated facilities could be used for community needs. No building will be left vacant, according to the district's plan.

Foster said public and private partnerships will be sought to preserve the buildings, but if they are not successfully obtained the buildings will be demolished.

• Other schools in the district will likely see improvements as part of a proposed partnership with ABM for energy performance contracting.

Trustees also voted Tuesday to give authority to Foster and the three board members who served on the facilities committee –Ulmer, Edwards and Carson – the authority to enter into contract negotiations with MB Kahn Construction, Thompson Turner Construction and Contract Construction for specific projects related to the facilities plan.

The projects will be done through a construction manager at risk process. Under the CMAR process, the companies would provide architectural and engineering services to the district and be contractually bound to deliver the projects at the agreed-upon cost. The process is deemed by school officials to be an attractive option in light of rising construction costs.

O'Quinn asked if there is any cost to the district if the referendum does not pass.

“Would we paying these construction companies and these people to do stuff?” O'Quinn said.

Foster said the only cost would be for any design work. Contractors will not be paid until work begins.

O'Quinn was the only one to oppose the construction at risk motion.

