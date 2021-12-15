Orangeburg County School District: $190M building plan proposed; some school closures, new O-W discussed

The Orangeburg County School District is considering a $190 million building plan that includes the construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and the consolidation of some local schools.

OCSD officials say that, without the plan, existing schools would need an estimated $429 million in repairs. They say the plan also addresses the problem of underused schools.

District administrators shared the plan with trustees on Tuesday night. The trustees voted to seek further community input on the plan.

In what district officials are calling “School Improvements of Pride by 2025,” they are proposing asking voters to approve $190 million bond referendum in November 2022.

The district says if the bond is approved, it would allow the district to borrow funds for school improvements without an impact on taxes.

Over the last 10 years, Orangeburg County’s population has dropped nearly 9%. Students are occupying just 39% of the total seat capacity districtwide.

The district’s enrollment is forecasted to continue to decline, and energy costs just to turn the lights on at each of the county’s 32 schools is $3.1 million annually, according to the district.

The district is considering a number of proposals.

The first proposal includes expanding the grade levels served at Lake Marion’s campus in the eastern area of the county to serve students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Students currently served at underutilized campuses including Elloree Elementary, St. James-Gaillard Elementary, Holly Hill Elementary and Vance-Providence Elementary would continue learning in their current locations until August 2024, when a new state-of-the-art campus would open at Lake Marion.

If this proposed solution is supported, design of the new school could begin as early as March 2022 with a tentative groundbreaking and construction beginning in February of the following year.

Additional upgrades to the eastern area of the county include a proposed middle school wing being added at Lake Marion’s campus.

If supported, construction could begin in February of 2023 for this 20-classroom addition. It would open in August 2024 to students from Holly Hill-Roberts Middle, currently at 32% occupancy and in need of more than $19 million in repairs, and Elloree Middle, with 26% occupancy and over $7 million needed in repair costs.

The proposed solutions for eastern-area schools were derived from input received from employees, parents/guardians and other stakeholders.

The district’s second proposed solution is construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School to meet the needs of future students in the central area of the county.

A proposed rendering of the completely new campus details space for 1,600-1,800 students and includes a dedicated front entrance, gymnasium, parking and athletic fields.

The district estimates the current Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School needs nearly $54 million in repairs. Even with that investment, architects cautioned district officials about the projected lifespan of the building itself.

If a new O-W is supported, the administration aims to complete site selection by August 2022, break ground for the new high school in February 2023 and open in August 2024.

The district says survey respondents overwhelmingly shared their support for combining smaller schools and closing the ones that need the most work.

Just two schools in the district, Rivelon Elementary and Edisto Primary School, exclusively serve early learners in pre-kindergarten through second grade. The underutilized schools have bordering attendance lines.

The district proposes completing minor renovations at Edisto Primary School and transitioning Rivelon students to EPS. Combining the student population from those two campuses increases Edisto Primary’s occupancy to 65%.

If supported, renovations and repairs to Edisto Primary could begin as early as July 2022 in preparation to transition Rivelon students to Edisto Primary in August 2023.

Additional proposed changes to schools in the central area of the county include construction of an additional classroom wing at Clark Middle to serve all middle-level students, and renovating and repurposing Howard Middle for elementary learning.

Originally constructed as a high school, Clark Middle is a large, comprehensive campus. Recent upgrades to Clark have included roofing, windows and painting, as well as an exterior fence to enhance safety.

With a proposed addition of 28,312 square feet, Clark’s campus could be home to all middle-level students throughout the central area of the county, including those within Clark’s attendance zone and students previously zoned for Howard.

Should the community support this proposed solution, the new wing would tentatively open at Clark Middle in August 2024.

Transitioning Howard students to Clark Middle allows for an additional proposed solution with central area elementary schools.

With repair costs exceeding $18 million, $9 million and $6 million, respectively, Whittaker, Brookdale and Mellichamp elementary schools, all within a four-mile radius of one another, would, if the proposal is supported, close in June 2025.

Extensive repairs to Howard were recently completed and, after a year full of renovations, likely to include carline stacking and transitioning some classrooms to serve early childhood students, the new Howard Elementary would open to students in August 2025.

Other proposed solutions include athletic and fine arts updates across the county, such as astroturf and scoreboards at high school stadiums, improvements to baseball/softball dugouts and upgraded lighting, sound and seating in auditoriums.

As part of the next phase of community meetings, district leaders will be exploring with stakeholders potential reuse opportunities for vacated facilities.

“One thing that we cannot and will not do is leave an abandoned school up as an eyesore in this community,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.

Through public-private partnerships, Foster says he hopes to see schools or portions of existing schools repurposed for other community needs.

“Some of the facilities proposed to be closed have areas that may be of interest for community reuse, including gymnasiums, cafeterias, kitchens, libraries, playgrounds and meeting spaces,” Foster said.

“We look forward to ideas from the community surrounding fitting reuse opportunities for vacated facilities, and we will budget for any partial or full demolition costs that may be needed,” he said.

Additional schools throughout the district not addressed in these proposed plans are likely to also experience upgrades to their campuses as part of a forthcoming partnership with ABM for energy performance contracting.

Energy performance contracting agreements allow organizations to update heating and air, building envelope, windows and lighting to more energy-efficient systems, with the savings in energy costs guaranteed to more than cover the cost of the upgrades.

Design, planning and development of a scope of work for energy performance contracting could begin as early as February 2022, with a completion goal of August 2025.

The proposed timeline for transitions, consolidations and renovations targets the year 2025 for completion.

The district plans to share the proposals first with teachers and employees for their feedback in early January.

Small group presentations will be held from Jan. 24 through Feb. 11.

Civic, faith, volunteer and other organizations that wish to schedule a small group presentation for a closer look with district administration are encouraged to email public.relations@ocsdsc.org for a meeting time.

Communitywide meetings are also planned for Feb. 15, 17, 22 and 24.

OCSD trustees anticipate reviewing community input to determine any next steps at its March 8, 2022 meeting.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1