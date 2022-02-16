Orangeburg County School District - Foster: School plan will ‘bring up our students’; no tax increase for improvements, superintendent says

Orangeburg County School District’s superintendent fielded questions Tuesday about the district's proposed $190 million district facilities plan.

“It's not just about buildings, it's not just about bricks and mortar. It's about a comprehensive plan to bring up our students which, in turn, brings up our communities,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.

Foster spoke at Edisto High School in the first of several community forums scheduled to address the district’s “School Improvements of Pride by 2025” plan.

The plan includes the construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, the construction of a new elementary school, additions to William J. Clark Middle and Lake Marion High Schools, and upgrades to fine arts and athletic facilities.

The district developed the plan, in part, to address declining student enrollment and the cost of repairing aging mechanical systems, Foster said. Those were highlighted in the district’s demography and facilities studies.

He said the 2020 Census revealed that Orangeburg County had the largest population decline in the state at 8.9 percent.

“As a brand-new, consolidated school district, at maximum capacity we have the opportunity to serve 28,000 students. Currently we have 11,000. So you can imagine that puts us at about a 39 percent utilization versus occupation districtwide. Yet still, when this study was done, we spent $3.1 million to turn the lights on. This is does not include water, that does not include repairs,” Foster said.

“If we continue to trend in this direction, by 2030 we could see around 8,000 students in the school district,” he said.

Schools needing few repairs include some of the newer facilities, such as Lake Marion High School and Technology Center, Lockett Elementary School and Bethune-Bowman High School.

Those in need of major repairs include Vance-Providence Elementary School and Elloree Elementary School.

A separate audit of the district's mechanical systems was also conducted.

“We had 2,200 mechanical systems evaluated and, of those, 2006 of them, 91 percent, were beyond their life span districtwide, with some reaching a potential catastrophic failure,” Foster said.

Paying for schools

The superintendent said the district plans to hold a referendum during the November 2022 general election on the $190 million it hopes to spend on its facilities plan.

Foster noted that Orangeburg County property owners currently pay 42 mills in debt service. Before school district consolidation, taxpayers in the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 3 paid 62.5 mills, those in the former OCSD4 paid 49 mills and those in the former OCSD5 paid 30 mills.

“So when people talk about taxes going up, actually in this particular area, they were reduced to 42 mills. Those are the facts,” he said.

Foster said the district's debt service schedule has it making a debt service payment of approximately $8 million next year, with $7 million the following year.

By 2025 and 2026, “I believe we're down to $450,000 both of those years (and) at that point, all of our debt has been paid off,” Foster said.

“So the $14 million that we get off 8 percent debt money that we're going to get anyway ... we take that and we pay the debt service loans off. It's typically how we're doing now. So this is not going to have a tax increase of any sort,” the superintendent said.

“You maintain the debt service limit at 42 mills and instead of getting $14 million over the next 20 years, you advance the $190 million and you make that payment. You may say, ‘Well, Dr. Foster, if that's the case, then why don't you get more money?’

“At that point, once you exceed that number, then you begin to impact taxes. Our goal was to back into the amount of money we could get to make sure we have an impact to do the projects that we need to do for this community,” he said.

Aaron Rudd, who served as longtime chairman of the former OCSD4, asked for clarification on how much 42 mills would actually bring into the district.

Foster said, “40 mills brings in around $14 million, and that was on the assessed value. So in this actual plan, ... our financial advisor - and the actual 42 mills in the profile - assessed us at about a 1 percent annual growth. So just last year we grew 3.7 percent. So it's a very conservative growth number in that as well, and that's based off a 5 percent interest rate, which interest rates now are significantly lower than 5 percent.

“So those predictions are extremely conservative in that regard. And this also would leave about a million and a half in the debt service for maintenance and regular site maintenance as well. So we've been extremely strategic in how we've approached this financially.”

The district's use of an energy performance contract will allow it to update schools’ heating and air, building envelope, windows and lighting systems to more energy-efficient systems, with the energy savings guaranteed to more than cover the cost of the upgrades, he said.

“Oftentimes in South Carolina, maintenance is a local responsibility. So a way to not tax taxpayers is to do certain creative things like this in performance contracts,” Foster said.

The schools

The first proposal presented was the expansion of the grade levels served at Lake Marion High School’s campus in the eastern area of the county to serve students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“I didn't say a K-12th grade school. This is a completely separate elementary school separated from the high school. It has its own playground area, stacking, parking, has its own cafeteria, media center, kitchen,” Foster said.

Students currently served at underutilized campuses at Elloree Elementary, St. James-Gaillard Elementary, Holly Hill Elementary and Vance-Providence Elementary would continue learning in their current locations until August 2024, when a new campus would open at Lake Marion. The four schools would be closed.

There would also be the addition of a middle school wing at Lake Marion’s campus. This 20-classroom addition could hold around 400 to 500 students.

It would open in August 2024 to students from Holly Hill-Roberts Middle, currently at 32% occupancy and in need of more than $19 million in repairs, and Elloree Middle, with 26% occupancy and over $7 million needed in repairs. The new wing would be at about 65% occupancy within the classrooms.

A proposal for the completely new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School campus includes space for 1,600-1,800 students and a dedicated front entrance, gymnasium, parking and athletic fields.

The district estimates the current Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School needs nearly $54 million in repairs.

The location of the new school has not been decided. The new school would be at about a 75% capacity and open in August 2024.

The plan also calls for building an additional 20-classroom wing at Clark Middle and renovating and repurposing Howard Middle for elementary learning.

The additional wing in Clark Middle would hold between 400 and 500 students. The addition would mean Clark would have an occupancy of 65% and be open for the August 2024 school year.

Howard Elementary would house students from Whittaker, Brookdale and Mellichamp elementary schools. The occupancy of Howard under the proposal would be about 75%.

The proposal calls for beginning the transition for the 2025-2026 school year for students attending Whittaker, Brookdale and Mellichamp, Foster said.

One of the forum participants said he favored renovating O-W instead of building a new facility and asked how the district was going to handle infrastructure needs at Howard and Clark. Both are 70 years old.

“You’ve still got terra cotta pipe under these schools. So from a taxpayer standpoint and a facilities standpoint, half of those schools need to be wiped out and start over because of the infrastructure. I would seriously take a look at that,” he said.

Foster said while the district cannot afford brand-new facilities at each site, it is leveraging the use of existing USDA, E-rate and other funding sources to keep up with infrastructure needs.

“We have a significant E-rate plan to upgrade the infrastructure of some of those existing buildings. ... That will address the wiring at not just Clark, but some of our newer facilities to make sure that ... we're keeping up with actual infrastructure needs of facilities here,” Foster said.

“This wouldn't be a slap on the light switch fix. It is a process of utilizing and leveraging all of our resources to make sure that we're extending the life of those facilities,” he said.

Another part of the plan includes the district's proposal to complete minor renovations at Edisto Primary School and transition Rivelon students to EPS. Combining the students from those two campuses increases Edisto Primary’s occupancy to 65%.

Rivelon Elementary and Edisto Primary School exclusively serve early learners in pre-kindergarten through second grade. The underutilized schools have bordering attendance lines.

Under the proposal, Rivelon would close in June 2023 with EPS to open to the new students in August 2023.

“Right now, there's 17 empty classrooms at Edisto Primary. There's a whole wing at Edisto Primary that is unutilized, to include the additional classrooms that are there. So the 189 students that we have at Rivelon would all fit those 17 classrooms, and I would still have empty classrooms at Edisto Primary,” Foster said.

Painting, flooring and other upgrades will be made this summer at EPS with USDA funds.

One mother of a special needs child asked, “Will there be in place measures for special needs kids also?”

Foster said, “This is not just about bricks and mortar, it's about programs and opportunities and access for children.” Consolidating schools and teachers under one roof would ensure that the needs of all students will be met, he said.

“So, yes, ma'am, that would help, but also it would help us in many regards with some of the teacher vacancies that we currently have that's a consistent problem across this country,” he said.

Athletic and fine arts building improvements would be made across the county, including to fields, scoreboards, baseball/softball dugouts, lighting, sound and seating.

Vacated facilities could be used for community needs.

Other schools in the district will likely see improvements as part of a proposed partnership with ABM for energy performance contracting.

“We can't leave schools to be old, abandoned eyesores in our communities. But I think if we're creative and we leverage the resources and the care of this community, we're able to establish some private and public partnerships to utilize those facilities so, for one, they extend services to our children in our community, but, two, you also have an opportunity to leave a footprint of history in that community,” he said.

David Coleman, retired superintendent of the former OCSD4, asked, “There's no future use for Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School? It's not going to be repurposed?”

Foster said, “Right now, that falls in the same category as the other facilities, where we would get together and have those conversations with public/private partnerships as how we utilize those facilities.”

“Would there potentially be some opportunities where there's not an option for a public/private partnership and some facilities have to be completely demoed? Yes, that's a reality, but I think we have to ensure that we research options for, first of all, community use to fill a void in this community for our students," he said.

Foster said the district would not be responsible for the maintenance of repurposed buildings.

The superintendent also fielded several other questions, including if there would be a fix for the drop-off point at Edisto Middle School and if there could be a contact system for parents to let them know if a bus would be running late.

“All of those things we have to consider in this plan for any of our schools. ... The hope for the resolution would be upgrades to existing facilities so we can go in, see what our budget would allow us to address. Can we can address everything, ladies and gentlemen? I'm going to tell you right now, no we will not be able to address every single thing,” he said.

Individuals are asked to give their input by visiting tinyurl.com/OCSDschools. The next community forum is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 639 Hesseman Avenue in Holly Hill.

