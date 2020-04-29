Orangeburg County school board to discuss personnel issues
Orangeburg County school board to discuss personnel issues

Orangeburg County School District logo

The Orangeburg County School Board will hold a special, audio-only meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 30. The district has been broadcasting meetings via its Facebook page: www.facebook.com/orangeburgcountyschool/

The board is scheduled to enter executive session to discuss certified employee contract renewal for 2020-2021 and personnel recommendations.

Trustees will reenter open session to take action as required from executive session.

