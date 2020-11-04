Orangeburg County school board election features tight races

In Orangeburg County, three school board seats were on the ballot.

Five candidates filed for the District 2 seat: Kenneth Hilliard, Kenita Pitts-Howard, Yolanda Hanton, Sylvia Bruce-Stephens and Jimmy Montgomery.

Of the five candidates, Bruce-Stephens received the most votes with 1,424, or 28.69 percent, winning the race to represent District 2.

Hilliard received 1,412 votes, or 28.45 percent, which ranked second among the candidates. Hanton received the third most votes, with a total of 1,301; Montgomery received 443, and Pitts-Howard received 367.

District 6 incumbent Ruby Edwards was challenged by Chester Palmer. Edwards was successfully re-elected, receiving 2,931 votes, or 71.4 percent. Palmer received 1,140 votes, or 27.8 0 percent.

Incumbent R.L. Poppy Brown faced two challengers, Teresa Hinnant and Jim Ulmer, in his re-election bid for the at-large District 8 seat.

Brown secured 9,797 votes, which equaled 34.6 percent of the votes. Hinnant received 9,408, or 33.2 percent, and Ulmer received 8,905, or 31.4 percent.

