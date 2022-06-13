Orangeburg County reviews transit system Bus routes could change

Orangeburg County is reviewing the ridership on its Cross County Connection bus routes. The county could change routes in the future as a result.

“Right now, routes have been in place for a while. What we are looking at now is analyzing the routes and seeing which ones have the best ridership and which not," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

The Cross County Connection was discussed during County Council's June 6 meeting, when Councilman Kenneth McCaster asked if bus routes will remain the same.

Vice Chairwoman Janie Cooper-Smith asked if any additional routes will be added.

Young said the county is seeking grant opportunities for additional routes and, if the grants are approved, additional routes may be added.

He noted Cannon Bridge Road and Belleville Road are both being discussed for possible new routes.

The transit system, which costs about $300,000 to $400,000 a year to run, is funded primarily with federal and state grants.

Prior to COVID, about 75% of funding came from grants and 25% from local matches. During COVID, American Rescue Plan money funded 100% of the system.

“If we did not get grant money, we would not have the system,” Young said.

Cooper-Smith asked if the usage of the transit system has increased. Young noted with gas prices at record levels, usage has spiked.

In related matters, council unanimously agreed to continue its contract with Santee Wateree Regional Transit Authority to operate the system.

The county has contracted with SWRTA since the transit system's inception 13 years ago.

The cost per mile for Santee Wateree is lower than the cost per mile of other transit companies reviewed, Young said.

Young said the transit system recently went beyond the normal call of duty by responding to help transport handicapped individuals who were in a car accident on Interstate 95.

The transit system also transports veterans to the Veterans Administration facilities in Columbia and Charleston.

Also during the meeting, council unanimously approved recommendations from the county's Tax and Tourism Advisory Committee.

The approvals included:

• $18,000 for the Orangeburg County Fair Association to assist with events and social media for the Orangeburg County Fair.

• $7,750 for the Raylrode Daze Festivul advertising.

• $10,000 for the town of Eutawville for the Eutaw Village Festival and catfish tournament for advertising and marketing.

• $2,000 for Norway for marketing and security for the Norwegian Summer Festival.

• $1,500 for Bowman to replace a display sign destroyed by a storm and advertising brochures for the Harvest Festival.

• $17,431 for the County of Orangeburg to assist with additional law enforcement at Indian Bluff and other parks during the peak summer season.

In other matters:

• Council unanimously approved the purchase of $1,032,818 worth of new body cameras and body camera systems for the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office from Axon Enterprises.

The purchase will include about 130 new tasers that will interact with the Axon body cameras. When a taser is deployed, a camera will automatically come on.

Council Chair Johnnie Wright reminded council members to be ready to explain the benefits of the tasers if approached by constituents asking about the cost.

“This is part of the present budget series that will be used to pay for this,” Young said.

• Council gave unanimous third and final reading to rezoning about 2.86 acres of property on Old State Road just southeast of the Holly Hill limits to commercial general district to allow for a retail establishment.

Developers have not determined the specific business they will bring to the property.

• Council unanimously gave second reading to rezoning about two acres of property at 8108 Neeses Highway in Springfield to commercial general district for the purpose of establishing an event hall.

The property owner is looking to rent out the facility for wedding receptions, bridal showers and parties. The property formerly housed the Highway 4 Sports Bar & Grill.

• Council unanimously gave second reading to rezoning about 32 acres of a 46-acre tract on Brentwood Drive in Orangeburg to residential general to build a residential development. The property is near the intersection with Five Chop Road, about a half-mile east of Orangeburg.

The property owner says there are no specific plans for the property except to possibly sell it in the future.

• Council unanimously passed a resolution amending the county's joint county industrial park agreement with Dorchester County.

A cold storage facility has located to Dorchester County. Under the agreement, Orangeburg County will get 1% of the fees the company pays and Dorchester County will receive 99% of the fees paid.

• Orangeburg resident William Green asked council to crack down on animal control issues and fine individuals whose animals get loose and damage property. Green also said the odor coming from homes with a lot of dogs is also a problem.

Green also said the county needs to enforce a noise ordinance for barking dogs as well as for people with music playing too loudly in their cars.

He also said the county needs to crack down on crime.

• Council unanimously passed a resolution honoring the legacy of the late Clarence B. Jenkins Sr. for his service in Orangeburg County. Jenkins was the founder of Jenkins Brother Construction Company along with his brother, Booker T. Jenkins Sr.

Jenkins was a founding member of the Orangeburg Family Health Center and the Northfield Medical Center.

He also served as the president of the NAACP Neeses, Norway and Springfield branches and served on the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4 Board of Trustees.

Trustee Joseph Garvin presented the family with a plaque with the resolution.

• Young praised all law enforcement and emergency agencies in the county and city for their dedication in conducting a mass shooting training drill at Edisto High School on June 6. Young said the day was hot and agencies responded in full gear for hours to train.

