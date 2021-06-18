Orangeburg County resident tests positive; no new coronavirus deaths in region

One more Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new COVID-related deaths have been reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 120 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and one new confirmed death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,667 and confirmed deaths to 8,619.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 1 new case, 9,203 total cases and a total of 245 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,457 total cases and a total of 52 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,227 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.