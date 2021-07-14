Orangeburg County resident tests positive for coronavirus

An additional Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 217 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 495,079 and confirmed deaths to 8,675.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 1 new case, 9,237 total cases and a total of 245 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,459 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,225 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.