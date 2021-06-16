Orangeburg County resident tests positive for coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 86 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,810 and confirmed deaths to 8,619.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 1 new case, 9,210 total cases and a total of 245 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,458 total cases and a total of 52 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,227 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.