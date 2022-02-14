Orangeburg County resident probably died of COVID

Another Orangeburg County resident has probably died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, another 164 people in The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The new figures released Monday cover a four-day period.

Statewide, there were 7,498 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 71 confirmed deaths over the four-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,130,548 and confirmed deaths is 13,852.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 143 new cases, 19,331 total cases and a total of 346 deaths and 33 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 13 new cases, 2,765 total cases and a total of 62 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 8 new cases, 2,281 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 11 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.