Orangeburg County resident dies of virus; three new cases in Eutawville area

The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

As of Saturday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 13,739 tests for COVID-19. Of those tests, 1,766 were positive and 11,973 were negative. A total of 49,014 tests have been conducted by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.

As of Saturday, 4,984 hospital beds are available and 6,410 are utilized, which is a 56.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

• Practicing social distancing

• Wearing a mask while out in public

• Avoiding touching frequently touched items

• Regularly washing your hands

• Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.