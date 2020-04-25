Orangeburg County resident dies of virus; three new cases in Eutawville area

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday.
DHEC announced 180 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional deaths across the state.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,253 and those who have died to 166.
The recent deaths occurred in eight elderly individuals from Berkeley, Colleton, Florence, Greenville, Orangeburg and Richland counties. One middle-aged individual from Lee County also died.
This marks Orangeburg County’s first death from coronavirus.
In addition, three additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus. Orangeburg County now has 56 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus and 344 estimated cases.
The latest Orangeburg County cases are all in Eutawville’s 29048 Zip code, which now has four confirmed cases and an estimated 25 cases.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases and 43 estimated cases. There are no reported deaths from the virus.
Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One resident of that county has died of the virus.
The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of Saturday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 13,739 tests for COVID-19. Of those tests, 1,766 were positive and 11,973 were negative. A total of 49,014 tests have been conducted by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
As of Saturday, 4,984 hospital beds are available and 6,410 are utilized, which is a 56.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Practicing social distancing
• Wearing a mask while out in public
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
• Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.
For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.