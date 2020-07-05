Orangeburg County resident dies of virus; another 35 test positive; Bamberg, Calhoun add cases

Another Orangeburg County resident has died of coronavirus. A total of 16 residents have now died, according to figures from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, DHEC announced Sunday that an additional 35 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
In addition, four Bamberg County residents and two Calhoun County residents have tested positive.
Statewide, there are now 1,463 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight additional confirmed deaths.
Five of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville, Lancaster and Orangeburg counties; three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Horry and Spartanburg counties.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 44,717 and confirmed deaths to 813.
Orangeburg County now has 916 cases, 5,627 estimated cases and 16 deaths.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added a case. It now has 28 cases and 172 estimated cases.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 28 cases and 172 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 63 cases and 387 estimated cases.
Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 51 cases and 313 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 60 cases and 369 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 14 cases. It now has 365 cases and 2,242 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 128 cases and 786 estimated cases.
Rowesville’s 29133 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 63 cases and 387 estimated cases.
Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added one case. It now has 25 cases and 154 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 147 cases, 903 estimated cases and one death.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added a case. It now has 84 cases and 516 estimated cases.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 47 cases and 289 estimated cases.
Ehrhardt’s 29081 ZIP code added a case. It now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 42 cases and 258 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 103 cases and 633 estimated cases. There has been one death and one probable death.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code lost a case. It now has 33 cases and 203 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added six cases. It now has 196 cases and 1,204 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 67 cases and 412 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
