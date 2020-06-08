Orangeburg County resident dies of virus; additional local cases reported

An additional Orangeburg County resident has died as a result of the coronavirus. Also, 19 more residents have tested positive.
One more Calhoun County resident has also tested positive.
Statewide, there are 542 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The latest deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley, Chesterfield, Dillon, Greenville, Horry, Orangeburg, Richland and Spartanburg counties, plus middle-aged individuals from Clarendon and Kershaw counties.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 14,800 and those who have died to 557.
Orangeburg County now has 273 confirmed coronavirus cases, 1,677 estimated cases and five deaths.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added a case. It now has 13 cases and 80 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added seven cases. It now has 109 cases and 670 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 38 cases and 233 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases.
Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added a case. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases. One resident has died.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 79 cases and 485 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg County. It has 36 confirmed cases and 221 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.