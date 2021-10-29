Orangeburg County resident dies of COVID

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 706 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 32 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 719,120 and confirmed deaths is 11,851.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 13 new cases, 13,007 total cases and a total of 308 deaths and 19 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,903 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,543 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.