Orangeburg County resident dies of COVID

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there were 148 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 21 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,146,275 and confirmed deaths is 14,685.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 2 new cases, 19,557 total cases and a total of 363 deaths and 43 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 2,790 total cases and a total of 65 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 2,331 total cases and a total of 48 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.