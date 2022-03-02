Orangeburg County resident dies of COVID

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC reported only two new cases of COVID-19 throughout The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 205 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,144,262 and confirmed deaths is 14,397.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 1 new case, 19,538 total cases and a total of 356 deaths and 42 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 2,789 total cases and a total of 64 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 2,326 total cases and a total of 46 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.