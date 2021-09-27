Orangeburg County resident dies of COVID

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, 101 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

The figures cover a three-day period.

Statewide, there were 6,503 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 98 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 683,774 and confirmed deaths is 10,599.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 101 new cases, 12,463 total cases and a total of 290 deaths and 18 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 16 new cases, 1,830 total cases and a total of 58 deaths and three probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 1,510 total cases and a total of 40 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.