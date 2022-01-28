Orangeburg County resident dies of COVID

Another Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, an additional 145 T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 8,523 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 70 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,067,614 and confirmed deaths is 13,156.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 121 new cases, 18,350 total cases and a total of 330 deaths and 25 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 11 new cases, 2,652 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 13 new cases, 2,177 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.