Orangeburg County resident dies of COVID; probable death in Bamberg County

An additional Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, Bamberg County had a probable coronavirus death.

Statewide, there were 227 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 37 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,143,992 and confirmed deaths is 14,384.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 19,534 total cases and a total of 355 deaths and 42 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 2,789 total cases and a total of 64 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 2,325 total cases and a total of 46 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.