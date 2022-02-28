Orangeburg County resident dies of COVID; county also has probable death

An additional Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, the county had another probable coronavirus death.

The figures cover a three-day period.

Statewide, there were 1,257 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 58 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,143,665 and confirmed deaths is 14,348.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 28 new cases, 19,532 total cases and a total of 354 deaths and 42 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 2,788 total cases and a total of 64 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 7 new cases, 2,322 total cases and a total of 46 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.