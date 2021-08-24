Orangeburg County resident dies of COVID; 51 test positive for coronavirus in T&D Region

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, 51 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 3,121 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 568,857 and confirmed deaths is 9,073.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 43 new cases, 10,334 total cases and a total of 251 deaths and 11 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 1,565 total cases and a total of 54 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 1,348 total cases and a total of 32 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.