Orangeburg County resident dies of COVID; 288 new cases in T&D Region

An additional Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

An additional 288 T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 8,896 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 19 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 985,882 and confirmed deaths is 12,986.

The totals by county are:

Orangeburg County: 232 new cases, 17,312 total cases and a total of 323 deaths and 24 probable deaths.

Bamberg County: 25 new cases, 2,476 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

Calhoun County: 31 new cases, 2,067 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.