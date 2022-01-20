 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick top story

Orangeburg County resident dies of COVID; 288 new cases in T&D Region

  • 0
coronavirus illustration

An additional Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

An additional 288 T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 8,896 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 19 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 985,882 and confirmed deaths is 12,986.

The totals by county are:

  • Orangeburg County: 232 new cases, 17,312 total cases and a total of 323 deaths and 24 probable deaths.
  • Bamberg County: 25 new cases, 2,476 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 5 probable deaths.
  • Calhoun County: 31 new cases, 2,067 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bamberg man facing sex charges

Bamberg man facing sex charges

A 20-year-old Bamberg man is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl and recording it, according to Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

Santee man charged with felony DUI

Santee man charged with felony DUI

A Santee man has been charged after a passenger in his vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Tr…

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Putin, allies know Biden's position on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News