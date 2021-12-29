Orangeburg County resident dies of COVID; 168 new cases in T&D Region

One additional Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, 168 more residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The results cover a five-day period. DHEC released the new figures Wednesday.

Statewide, there were 10,694 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 58 confirmed deaths over the five-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 752,659 and confirmed deaths is 12,574.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 148 new cases, 13,586 total cases and a total of 319 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 7 new cases, 1,962 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 13 new cases, 1,603 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.