Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

In addition, Orangeburg County has 135 more cases of the coronavirus. Also, Bamberg County has 14 more cases and Calhoun County has 10 more cases.

Statewide, there are 4,671 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 64 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 346,880 and confirmed deaths to 5,577.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 135 new cases, 6,160 total cases and a total of 164 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 14 new cases, 1,060 total cases and a total of 43 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 10 new cases, 931 total cases and a total of 22 deaths and 3 probable deaths.