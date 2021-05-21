Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died Tuesday of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and older age category.

Statewide, there are 281 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 489,948 and confirmed deaths to 8,513.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 9,166 total cases and a total of 241 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,446 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,217 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 8 probable deaths.