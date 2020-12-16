Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An additional Orangeburg County resident died of coronavirus on Sunday, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and older age category.

Also, 23 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with four more Bamberg County residents and 11 more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 2,424 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 42 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 241,471 and confirmed deaths to 4,444.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 23 new cases, 4,296 total cases and a total of 141 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 824 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 11 new cases, 656 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.