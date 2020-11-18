 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus
Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

An Orangeburg County resident died on Nov. 12 of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

In addition, 10 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. One more Bamberg County resident and four more Calhoun County residents have tested positive.

Statewide, there are 1,266 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 22 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 187,774 and confirmed deaths to 3,906.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 10 new cases, 3,529 total cases and a total of 132 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 707 total cases and a total of 36 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 524 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

