Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on Saturday, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

Statewide, there are 343 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 16 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 459,772 and confirmed deaths to 7,969.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 13 new cases, 8,646 total cases and a total of 223 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,388 total cases and a total of 50 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,171 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.