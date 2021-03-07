Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died Feb. 19 of the coronavirus, according to numbers released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

Statewide, there are 732 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 32 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 449,977 and confirmed deaths to 7,744.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 10 new cases, 8,363 total cases and a total of 215 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,376 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 1,137 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.