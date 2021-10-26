 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus
Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 456 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and six confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 717,016 and confirmed deaths is 11,737.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 10 new cases, 12,969 total cases and a total of 307 deaths and 19 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 1,899 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,541 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

