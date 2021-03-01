Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of coronavirus on Feb. 21, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

In addition, 21 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the virus, along with one more Bamberg County resident and one more Calhoun County resident.

Statewide, there are 740 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 444,991 and confirmed deaths to 7,592.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 21 new cases, 8,283 total cases and a total of 212 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,365 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,125 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.