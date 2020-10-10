Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and older age category.

In addition, five more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with one Calhoun County resident.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 3,161 total cases and a total of 127 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 652 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 482 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.