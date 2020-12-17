 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus
alert

COVID-19 illustration (copy)

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and older age category.

In addition, Orangeburg County has 55 new cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has seven new cases and Calhoun County has nine.

Statewide, there are 2,023 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 39 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 243,583 and confirmed deaths to 4,484.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 55 new cases, 4,351 total cases and a total of 142 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 7 new cases, 832 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 9 new cases, 664 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

