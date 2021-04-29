 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus
An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on April 23, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

Statewide, there are 430 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 20 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 480,804 and confirmed deaths to 8,357.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 13 new cases, 9,001 total cases and a total of 236 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,420 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,193 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

