Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died Saturday of coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

DHEC also confirmed two other residents’ deaths were caused by the coronavirus.

An Orangeburg County resident’s Feb. 25 death and a Bamberg County resident’s Aug. 3 death were both caused by the coronavirus. Both were in the 65 and over age category.

Statewide, there are 551 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 31 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 461,418 and confirmed deaths to 8,021.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 8 new cases, 8,669 total cases and a total of 225 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,392 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,171 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.