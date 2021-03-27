Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus Wednesday, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

Statewide, there are 752 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 462,954 and confirmed deaths to 8,042.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 16 new cases, 8,690 total cases and a total of 226 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,394 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,174 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.