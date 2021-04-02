Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died Tuesday of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and older age category.

In addition, 16 more Orangeburg County residents and three more Bamberg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 683 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and seven new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 466,318 and confirmed deaths to 8,092.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 16 new cases, 8,751 total cases and a total of 227 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 1,400 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,176 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.