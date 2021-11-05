 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus
Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 560 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and six confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 722,791 and confirmed deaths is 11,962.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 12 new cases, 13,066 total cases and a total of 310 deaths and 20 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,910 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,547 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

