Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus
This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on Nov. 23, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

An additional 21 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with four Bamberg County residents and two Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,174 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 27 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 203,659 and confirmed deaths to 4,077.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 21 new cases, 3,741 total cases and a total of 133 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 739 total cases and a total of 37 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 542 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

