Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on Jan. 28, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and older age category.

In addition, 30 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the virus, along with six more Bamberg County residents and two more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,762 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 64 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 402,361 and confirmed deaths to 6,663.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 30 new cases, 7,304 total cases and a total of 187 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 1,218 total cases and a total of 44 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,074 total cases and a total of 26 deaths and 3 probable deaths.