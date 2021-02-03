 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus
alert

An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on Jan. 28, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and older age category.

In addition, 30 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the virus, along with six more Bamberg County residents and two more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,762 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 64 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 402,361 and confirmed deaths to 6,663.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 30 new cases, 7,304 total cases and a total of 187 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 1,218 total cases and a total of 44 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,074 total cases and a total of 26 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Biden boosting vaccine allotments
Washington

Biden boosting vaccine allotments

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday that it is moving to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, freeing up more doses for states and beginning to distribute them to retail pharmacies next week. The push comes amid new urgency to speed vaccinations to prevent the spread of potentially more serious strains of the virus that has killed more than 445,000 Americans.

