Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 year age group.

In addition, 12 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. One more Calhoun County resident and four more Bamberg County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 603 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 122,944 and confirmed deaths to 2,748.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 12 new cases, 2,880 total cases and a total of 105 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 557 total cases and a total of 30 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 422 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 1 probable death.