Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on March 23, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 65 and over age category.

Statewide, there are 632 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 13 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 467,016 and confirmed deaths to 8,105.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 8,757 total cases and a total of 228 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,400 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,177 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.