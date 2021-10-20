Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

Another Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 569 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 38 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 713,101 and confirmed deaths is 11,569.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 12,904 total cases and a total of 306 deaths and 19 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 1,885 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,533 total cases and a total of 42 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.