Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of the coronavirus on Wednesday, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

DHEC also reported an additional 34 Orangeburg County residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

One more Bamberg County resident and eight more Calhoun County residents also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 2,364 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 236,785 and confirmed deaths to 4,398.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 34 new cases, 4,233 total cases and a total of 140 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 813 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 8 new cases, 632 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.