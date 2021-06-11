Orangeburg County resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of coronavirus on June 5, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 18 to 35 age category.

Statewide, there are 156 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,737 and confirmed deaths to 8,616.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 9,206 total cases and a total of 244 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 1,458 total cases and a total of 52 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,227 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.